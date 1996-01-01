Visible Laser Diodes Source: Toshiba America Electronic Components/Taec

Toshiba's three new visible laser diodes (VLDs) operate at a 650 nanometer (nm) wavelength that allows for increased beam visibility, strong scanning performance, and increased recording density for optical storage systems.

The TOLD9443M is based on Toshiba's DVD technology, but has been modified for bar code scanning and alignment applications. The TOLD9450MC features low noise and self-pulsation and is designed for DVD player applications. The TOLD9441M offers high operating temperatures and high power that makes it suitable for DVD-ROM apllications.

Toshiba American Electronics Components, Inc., 9775 Toledo Way, Irvine California 92618. Phone: 714-455-2000.