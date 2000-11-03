Toggle navigation
Products
Cameras / Imaging
CMOS Cameras
CCD Cameras
HD Cameras
High Speed Cameras
Line Scan Cameras
SWIR Cameras
Remote Head Cameras
Thermal Cameras
Optical Coatings and Materials
Sensors and Detectors
Lasers/Laser Systems/Accessories
Test and Measurement Equipment
Positioning Equipment
Optical Components
Optical Filters
Lenses
Mirrors
Windows & Prisms
Application/ Market
Aviation/ Aerospace
Automotive
Biotechnology/ Medical
Machine Vision
Materials Processing
Microscopy
Military/ Defense
Semiconductor Processing/ Production
Spectroscopy
Security/ Surveillance
News & Community
Current Headlines
Career Development
Industry Events
EM&D Annual Resource
2018
Freeware
| November 3, 2000
Universal Converter
Source: Freeware
It gives you over 600 different conversions, with many different, unusual calculations.
Newsletter Signup
Get the latest photonics industry news, insights, and analysis delivered to your inbox.
Join your peers
I agree to the
Terms
and
Privacy Statement
.
SIGN ME UP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...
×
Contact Details
Company Name
Freeware
Address
700 Dresher Road, Suite 100
Horsham, PA 19044
US
Phone
800-324-3951
Contact
Jo Park
Company Profile
Email Us
Advertise Online
Media Kit
Editorial Calendar
Services
Press Release Service
Contact Us
Contact Photonics Online
Editorial Submission Guidelines
Copyright
© 1996-2019
VertMarkets, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.
Terms of Use
.
Privacy Statement
.
Subscriber Request Form
.