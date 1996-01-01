Ultraviolet/Visible Spectrometer Source: Ocean Optics, Inc.

A general purpose fiberoptic spectrometer performs absorbance, transmission, and reflection measurements in the ultraviolet and visible spectral regions. The S2000-UV-VIS is preset to a 200 to 850 nm wavelength range and comes with a multi-bandpass order-sorting detector coating and 25-mm entrance slit for high-resolution (to 1.5 nm FWHM) performance. Light returned from the sample passes through an optical fiber and into the instrument, where it is dispersed by a fixed grating and detected by a 2048-element CCD detector array. The spectrometer is fitted with an SMA 905 connector to couple in source light, and at the output can be interfaced with PCs via the ADC-500 500-kHz ISA-bus A/D or with notebook PCs via the DAQCard-700 100 kHz PCMCIA A/D.

Ocean Optics Inc., 1237 Lady Marion Ln., Dunedin, FL 34698-5314. Phone: 813-733-2447; 813-733-3962.