Solid State Heat Pump Assemblies

A new series of thermoelectric heat pump assemblies incorporates air conditioners, liquid chillers, and temperature-controlled plates
A new series of thermoelectric heat pump assemblies incorporates air conditioners, liquid chillers, and temperature-controlled plates in a variety of configurations, cooling capacities, and sizes. Standard cooling capacities for the TechniCOOL line range from 70 btu/hr to 1500 btu/hr with customized assemblies available for specific cooling and size requirements. Chillers for the line offer cooling capacities from 68 btu/hr to 408 btu/hr. The liquid exchangers are copper, while the finned heat sinks on the air-cooled models are bonded, high-fin-density aluminum.

Melcor Corp., 1040 Spruce St., Trenton, NJ 08648. Phone: 609-393-4178; Fax: 609-393-9461.

