reflectance technology, light measurement, spectroscopic instrumentation, light sources, photometers, optical test equipment

Along with our expertise in developing systems and instrumentation, we are the world's foremost leader in manufacturing and developing diffuse reflectance materials and coatings. Labsphere Spectralon® reflectance material and Spectraflect®, Duraflect®, and Infragold® coatings are the industry standard for products such as integrating spheres, automotive back-light panels, check scanning systems, calibration targets, and optical system components.
Labsphere, headquartered in North Sutton, New Hampshire, USA, operates from a company owned 85,000 square foot manufacturing and research facility. The company has sales offices located in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Labsphere is ISO-9001 registered and we have received CE approval on several of our products.