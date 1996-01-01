reflectance technology, light measurement, spectroscopic instrumentation, light sources, photometers, optical test equipment Source: Labsphere, Inc.

Labsphere, Inc. is a recognized leader in diffuse reflectance technology. The company specializes in the design and production of highly reliable integrating sphere systems and instruments for a variety of optical radiation measurement applications. These include lamp flux measurement, LED measurement, radiance and irradiance applications, UV transmittance analysis and reflectance/transmittance measurement.

Along with our expertise in developing systems and instrumentation, we are the world's foremost leader in manufacturing and developing diffuse reflectance materials and coatings. Labsphere Spectralon® reflectance material and Spectraflect®, Duraflect®, and Infragold® coatings are the industry standard for products such as integrating spheres, automotive back-light panels, check scanning systems, calibration targets, and optical system components.

Labsphere, headquartered in North Sutton, New Hampshire, USA, operates from a company owned 85,000 square foot manufacturing and research facility. The company has sales offices located in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Labsphere is ISO-9001 registered and we have received CE approval on several of our products.