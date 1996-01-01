Portable Wind Tunnel

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced a research quality portable wind tunnel designed for heat sink characterization.

The system can be used for flow applications up to 3 m/s (600 ft/min). The Plexiglas tunnel is suitable for smoke flow visualization and convenient access to the test specimen.

The wind tunnel can be used for component and PCB level simulation and accommodates PCBs as large as 7 in. by 11 in. (17.5 cm x 27.5 cm).

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., 36 Jaconnet Street Newton, MA 02161. Phone: 617-965-8989; Fax: 617-630-0027.