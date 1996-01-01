PC-DIG

PC-DIG is a PCI-compatible board that provides high-performance image acquisition for virtually all of the commercially available digital line and area scan cameras

PC-DIG is a PCI-compatible board that provides high-performance image acquisition for virtually all of the commercially available digital line and area scan cameras. Interfacing with high-resolution digital cameras is now made easy via connection through this product's 32-bit differential interface. In addition, direct camera function control is made possible through two on-board RS232 I/O ports. For industrial process control applications, this product also includes an OPTO 22-compatible parallel I/O (8 in/8 out) port for monitoring and controlling discrete events or operations.

The flexible image acquisition interface handles any clock/data relationship at up to 20 MHz pixel rates with its standard RS422 interface, or at up to 40 MHz pixel rates with an optional LVDS (EIA644) interface. On-board real-time image re-sequencing for multi-tap digital cameras significantly reduces host CPU burden thereby giving the host more time to process and analyze image data.

The parallel digital video acquisition board provides a fast transfer of video data to host PC memory. With 4MB of high-speed, SGRAM memory, sustained transfer speeds of up to 120 MB/second are achievable. This product is capable of bus mastering image data directly to the host PC memory as lines become available or as full 8- or 16-bit images in either normal or 4:2:2 image format. In addition, through the 4:2:2 image format the PC-DIG is able to deliver non-destructive overlay on live images with 0% load on the host CPU. The scatter-gather feature enables automated image transfers which further reduces CPU overhead and leaves much needed processing cycles for demanding continuous inspection applications.

Imaging Technology Inc., 55 Middlesex Tpk., Bedford, MA 01730-1421. Tel: (781) 275-2700. Fax: (781) 275-9590.

