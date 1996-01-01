Multi-Channel Scanner

The ATVS-2000 from Advanced Thermal Solutions (ATS) is a research quality, multi-channel, hot wire anemometer that is unique in its ability to measure both velocity and temperature using a single sensor. The sensor provides a reduced profile in the test domain that minimizes the flow disturbance.

Features include:

supports 32 simultaneous channels

temperature range from -40°C to 150°C

velocity range from 0 - 51 m/s (10,000 ft/m)

optional automatic data averaging

data storage on internal memory and system floppy drive or PC

operational programmability via a PC or the system's front panel

RS-232 connection port

Sensor calibration capacity for low (natural convection) and high velocity flows.

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., 36 Jaconnet Street Newton, MA 02161. Phone: 617-965-8989; Fax: 617-630-0027.