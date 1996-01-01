Machine Vision Front End Source: Melles Griot Photonics Components

A machine vision front end for high resolution of long and narrow parts integrates cameras, optics, and fiberoptic lighting in a single package. The Invaribar Integrated Vision Module incorporates a telecentric lens systems with BarrelBlock optical mounting to provide maximum field-to-field stability. Overlapping views generated by the unit provide 100 percent coverage of long and narrow parts, eliminating the need for subject movement or multiple images.

