Low Voltage Infrared Photoreceivers

A family of miniaturized photoreceivers for infrared remote control systems can operate off of a 3 V power supply. The 8 mm x 5.5 mm TSOP 18XX family of receivers integrates a photodetector and preamplifier integrated circuit for intelligent automatic gain control. The devices are microcontroller compatible, and do not require shielding against electrical field disturbances or ambient light. The TSOP 18XX family is available in seven versions to match carrier frequencies from 30 to 56 kHz. Each version supports all major transmission codes, including RC5 and RECS80.

Temic Semiconductors, 2201 Laurelwood Rd., Santa Clara, CA 95054-1595. Phone: 408-567-8220; Fax: 408-567-8995.