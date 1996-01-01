lithography tools, holographics, telecommunications, flat panel displays, semiconductors, thin film coatings Source: Holographic Lithography Systems

Holographic Lithography Systems, Inc. founded in 1996, has developed the HLS System 1000 and the HLS Model PC2, which are versions of a lithography tool and process capable of high resolution, high throughput patterning of repetitive structures over a large area. This proprietary, patented (pending) tool utilizes holographic or, interference, lithography, a laboratory proven patterning technology based on the optical phenomenon of interference. This lithography tool and technology can be advantageously employed in large, varied, and rapidly growing industries such as telecommunications, flat panel displays, semiconductors, and biomedical. In addition, the tool can be used to generate MOTHEYE surfacing products which enable the replacement of conventional multi-layer, anti-reflective thin film coatings designed for a large variety of commerical and military high transmission applications.

Collaborating with the customer, HLS fashions the appropriate patterning solution for the customer from the following options:

Complete Production Tool System Purchases

Contract Patterning Services

HLS "Masters" for replication