LCD with Wide Viewing Angle Source: Crystaloid Technologies, Inc.

Compensation films enhance the viewing angle, viewing mode, and contrast in the improved Reverse Contrast Twisted Nematic liquid crystal displays (LCDs). At a viewing angle of 0° (perpendicular to the screen), the display contrast is 50 to 80; at a viewing angle of 70°, the contrast is still about 50. The displays operate at a drive voltage of 5 to 7 V, and over a temperature range of -35 to 85 °C.

Crystaloid, 5282 Hudson Dr., Hudson, OH 44236-3769. Phone: 216-655-2429; Fax: 216-655-2176.