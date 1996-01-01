lasers, electro-optics, multiplexing, metrology, beamsplitter, optoelectronics, semicondutors Source: Laser and Electro-Optics Manufacturers Association (LEOMA)

The Laser and Electro-Optics Manufacturers' Association (LEOMA) is the trade association for North American manufacturers of lasers and associated electro-optics equipment. Founded in 1986, LEOMA now includes in its membership more than 40 companies, including nearly all the major laser manufacturers on the North American continent. It has been estimated that LEOMA members account for more than 90% of North American laser sales. LEOMA compiles industry-wide data on sales and markets; represents its members with a single voice to all agencies and departments of the U.S. government; advocates litigation reform; leads U.S. participation in the ISO Laser Standards Committee; and provides other appropriate mechanisms for North American laser manufacturers to create a healthy business environment.