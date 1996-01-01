test.photonicsonline.com

Laser Diode

Source: Blue Sky Research, Inc.

Laser Diode
Blue Sky introduces the CircuLaserTM Diode PS012-00, a high power, 650nm 30mW, A1GaInP index-guided, single spatial mode laser diode with an integrated, internal, beam correcting optic. The product is suitable for design and implementation into optical storage applications.


The laser diode's features include:


  • Visible light output, high contrast, and low relative intensity noise (RIN)
  • Built-in monitor photodiode
  • Circular, diverging beam, NA approximately 0.11
  • Diffraction limited performance, wavefront equal to or better than /4 peak to valley
  • 30mW optical power


Blue Sky Research, 4030 Moorpark Ave., Suite123, San Jose, CA 95117. Phone: (408)983-0471, Fax: (408)985-0383.

