Source: Blue Sky Research, Inc.
Blue Sky introduces the CircuLaserTM Diode PS012-00, a high power, 650nm 30mW, A1GaInP index-guided, single spatial mode laser diode with an integrated, internal, beam correcting optic
Blue Sky introduces the CircuLaserTM Diode PS012-00, a high power, 650nm 30mW, A1GaInP index-guided, single spatial mode laser diode with an integrated, internal, beam correcting optic. The product is suitable for design and implementation into optical storage applications.
The laser diode's features include:
- Visible light output, high contrast, and low relative intensity noise (RIN)
- Built-in monitor photodiode
- Circular, diverging beam, NA approximately 0.11
- Diffraction limited performance, wavefront equal to or better than /4 peak to valley
- 30mW optical power
Blue Sky Research, 4030 Moorpark Ave., Suite123, San Jose, CA 95117. Phone: (408)983-0471, Fax: (408)985-0383.