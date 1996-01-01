Laser Diode Source: Blue Sky Research, Inc.

Blue Sky introduces the CircuLaserTM Diode PS012-00, a high power, 650nm 30mW, A1GaInP index-guided, single spatial mode laser diode with an integrated, internal, beam correcting optic

The laser diode's features include:





Visible light output, high contrast, and low relative intensity noise (RIN)

Built-in monitor photodiode



Circular, diverging beam, NA approximately 0.11

Diffraction limited performance, wavefront equal to or better than /4 peak to valley

30mW optical power





Blue Sky Research, 4030 Moorpark Ave., Suite123, San Jose, CA 95117. Phone: (408)983-0471, Fax: (408)985-0383.