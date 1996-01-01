Laser Cutting System Source: New Wave Research

New Wave Research introduces EzLaze(TM), a small, solid-state laser cutting system designed for semiconductor failure analysis, design verification, LCD repair, and other micromachining applications. The system is available in single-and multi-wavelength models that include the company's patented Advanced Beam Delivery System (ABDS).

The cutting system features single-shot 1-Hz or 5-Hz burst pulse repetition rates. The instrument mounts on the Mitutoyo FS60 or A-Zoom microscopes and produces cuts ranging from 1 m m x 1 m m to 50 m m x 50 m m. Users may choose the wavelengths (1064 nm, 532 nm, or 355 nm) that match their application requirements.

Energy output is 0.6 millijoules, while pulse widths vary from 5 ns to 7 ns depending on the wavelength. All laser operations, including energy level, cut size, and wavelength, can be controlled via a small remote control box or PC through the built-in RS-232 interface. The system comes with a Windows interface that allows users to select cut size, triggering, and wavelength through a computer running Windows '95 or Windows NT.

New Wave Research, 495 Mercury Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94086. Tel: 408-328-0220. Fax: 408-328-0234.