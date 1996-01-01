Large Touch Screen LCD Module Source: Crystaloid Technologies, Inc.

An imaging module combines a touch screen and LCD in an integrated package with a 122 mm x 92 mm viewing area

An imaging module combines a touch screen and LCD in an integrated package with a 122 mm x 92 mm viewing area; the display has a 320 x 240 pixel dot matrix pattern. The Touch Screen LCD module includes all drive electronics and touch screen logic required to display data, scan the touch screen, sense operator inputs, and output digital data to a control program; the interface is a 50-pin connector. An application-specific integrated circuit controls scanning, which is initiated when a touch is detected. Either 6 x 16 or 4 x 16 touch key configurations are available; the module scans the entire touch key area in a maximum of 80 ms.

Crystaloid, 5282 Hudson Dr., Hudson, OH 44236-3769. Phone: 216-655-2429; Fax: 216-655-2176.