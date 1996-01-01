IC-ASYNC

IC-ASYNC offers technology that integrates 4 independent, asynchronous framegrabbers on one full size PCI bus card. With the ability to acquire up to 4 camera channels asynchronously, this product can handle high speed applications that traditionally could only be solved using expensive and complicated vision processors. It is suitable for applications such as high speed consumer package inspection, can/bottle and pharmaceutical inspection, multiple independent production lines, multi-point integrated circuit device inspection, and high speed tandem batch inspection.

Each of the four channels on this product can acquire images independently and asynchronously. Every channel has its own 1K x 1K linear frame buffer. Video input can be composite, variable scan, progressive scan, or VGA. Independent external trigger, frame reset, strobe, sync, timebase settings, AOI settings, and input conditioning circuitry is provided for each channel. Each frame buffer acquires image data independently based on timing from its associated camera input channel. A de-interlacing feature allows consecutive fields to be merged during acquisition. Multiple frame modes allow up to 8 images to be consecutively acquired into the frame buffer.

Imaging Technology Inc., 55 Middlesex Tpk., Bedford, MA 01730-1421. Tel: (781) 275-2700. Fax: (781) 275-9590.

