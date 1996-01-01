high voltage, power supplies, power conversion, lasers, x-rays, flash lamps Source: Kaiser Systems Inc., now a part of Excelitas Technologies

Kaiser Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures high voltage power supplies engineered to deliver superior reliability and performance. Founded in 1980 by a group of high voltage engineers with strong applications background, KSI has established itself as the leader in supplying power conversion products that truly meet individual customer specific requirements. The Company manufactures high performance systems for both research and OEM applications.

