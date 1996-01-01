fiber optics, uv curing, interferometers, test equipment, cleaving tools, surface profiler Source: Norland Products, Inc.

Norland Products, Inc. began in 1960 as a manufacturer of specialized gelatin used in the electronics industry. During the past 30 years we have developed a line of products that command considerable interest in the market place. Our relationship to the camera industry led us to the development in 1973 of a line of ultraviolet curing adhesives originally used for bonding camera lenses, but later branching out into military optics, fiber optics, and electronics.

The demand for fiber optics in the late 70's lead us to developing our fiber optic splicing system and fiber optic test equipment. When developing our interferometric test equipment we decided to take a different approach to what had been standard in the industry. Our ACCIS Non-Contact Systems were the first to switch quickly between monochromatic phase shifting interferometry and white light or broadband scanning interferometry. This provides the customer with greater versatility for a wider variety of connector surfaces.

Selling to the worldwide market, we get a special satisfaction from doing things no other company is doing. By specializing in certain areas we have developed a reputation of excellence in our fields. It is this reputation we strive to uphold as we develop new ideas and new products for industry.