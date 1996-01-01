Candela Revenue and Profits Soar to Record Levels

Aesthetic laser system developer Candela Corp. (Wayland, MA) noted that third quarter fiscal 1999 (ended March 27) revenues rose to $15.8 million, up 84% from $8.6 million in the same period a year ago. Income for the quarter reached $1.9 million ($0.31 per fully diluted share), a 1079% increase compared to a loss of $194,000 ($0.04 per fully diluted share) for the year earlier quarter

For the first nine months of fiscal 1999, the company reported revenues of $39.9 million, up 60% compared to $24.9 million in the comparable period last year. On a nine-month basis, the company had profits of $4.2 million ($0.72 per fully diluted share), an increase of 176% versus a prior year loss of $5.5 million ($1.00 per fully diluted share).

Initial shipments of the company's laser systems to Physician Sales and Service (PSS), Candela's distribution partner for other than its core markets, and the introduction of the body and face massage system, Skintonic, contributed to the quarterly rises.