Fiber-Coupled Tunable Laser System

SDL, Inc. announced the introduction of the 8610-1550, a high-power, fiber-coupled tunable laser system. This single-frequency laser is tunable over a 70nm wavelength range centered between 1540nm and 1560nm. The laser system offers a fiber-coupled output of +8 dBm and a relative intensity noise of less than -160dB/Hz.

The system is intended for both the R&D and OEM communications markets, in applications such as LIDAR, satellite communications, cable television, dense wavelength division multiplexing, and nonlinear studies. The system is manufactured under compliance with ISO-9001.

